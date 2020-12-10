Local rescue Squad steps up for employee’s family

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Monongah lost their home in a fire on Wednesday.

That family happened to be related to an employee of the rescue squad.

“One of our employee’s, his son lost his house to a structure fire yesterday,” said Joanna Mcbee from the Marion County Rescue Squad.

Mcbee came on the scene with smoke billowing from the home.

“Presents you bought for your wife or your husband those are all gone now,” Mcbee said.

Mcbee set out to start an immediate collection of personal hygiene items, clothes, and presents.

“It was his family and it was his son and that was important to step up our game and make his family was taken care of,” continued Mcbee.

The squad doesn’t want to take credit.

“I’m kind of just trying to keep from crying because when I think of the neighbors that we watched them I took a picture of them coming in behind the fire department and they’re walking down the road both hands filled,” said Mcbee.

Monongah’s Mayor also stepping in and spreading the word on social media to make sure the family would receive donations.

“We’re just one of many that are doing it,” Mcbee continued.

Some from a little further out.

“We have had so many people from all over the state, I had a lady from Beckley last night messaging us on our Facebook saying, ‘hey, I have items how can I send them to you,” Mcbee said.

A community is rising to the occasion and first responders are going beyond the call of duty.

You can call the Marion County Rescue Squad at (304) 363-6246 to donate.

