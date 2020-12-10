Mildred Hamrick

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mildred Pearl Hamrick, 95 of Webster Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She held a special love for each of her children; Wanda (Henry) Moats, Denver (Val) Hamrick, Connie Hamrick, Kenny Hamrick, Doris Hamrick, Hazel Hamrick, Judy Aasen, Ronald Hamrick, Michael Hamrick, and Christine (Randy) Miller; and considered herself so blessed to have 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-great grandchildren. Mildred was born in Diana on June 21, 1925, surviving the great depression with hope, love and faith in her heart. She touched so many lives during her journey giving praise and thanks to the Lord each day. She lived in Ohio from 1969 until 2000, at which time she retired from Crown Fiberglass, and then returned to Webster Springs till her passing. She is loved by so many and will be greatly missed. Mildred was preceded in death by her mother Edna (Hansford) McCartney; father Archie Coe; husband Denzil Hamrick; son Larry Glen Hamrick; and daughter Donna Jean Hamrick. Funeral Services to celebrate Mildred’s life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Cochran officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Diana. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hamrick family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

