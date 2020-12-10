No. 11 West Virginia to host North Texas Friday afternoon at the Coliseum
The two teams will meet for the first time
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 11 West Virginia will now meet North Texas in its home opener on Friday at 3 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.
The two teams will play for the first time in the series.
The Mean Green replace Robert Morris as the game between the Mountaineers and the Colonials was cancelled for Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Colonials program.
