No. 11 West Virginia to host North Texas Friday afternoon at the Coliseum

The two teams will meet for the first time
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers shouts...
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers shouts to his team during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)(Dave Eggen/Inertia | Dave Eggen/Inertia)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 11 West Virginia will now meet North Texas in its home opener on Friday at 3 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.

The two teams will play for the first time in the series.

The Mean Green replace Robert Morris as the game between the Mountaineers and the Colonials was cancelled for Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Colonials program.

