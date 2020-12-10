Advertisement

Police chase vehicle through Harrison County

Police Chase
Police Chase(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A police chase started in Bridgeport and ended in Flemingon when the car struck a tree stump. Police say the driver then got out of the car and took off on foot.

WDTV was on the scene and observed Bridgeport Police, Clarksburg Police, Harrison County Sheriff’s, and West Virginia State Police vehicles. Bridgeport Police are leading the investigation.

There is no further information at this time.

