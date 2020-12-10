Salem men’s basketball embracing opportunity to play this fall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Salem men’s basketball team is one of the few Division II programs across the state and the nation that has the opportunity to hoop this fall.

Salem is not a member of a conference and therefore has the flexibility to make its own schedule and follow the school’s guidelines in regards to COVID-19. In comparison, the Mountain East Conference has pushed back its basketball season until at least 2021.

The Tigers started workouts in September and official practices on October 15. Team staff and players get tested for COVID-19 three times a week. So far, they are 2-1 overall, and fresh off a three point exhibition game loss to Division I Delaware, 79-76, this past weekend.

“It was a great experience for our program to be able to play against a Division I opponent and perform well,” head coach Robert Ford said. “I’m really proud of our effort up there.”

“That was my first time being in a Division I arena,” junior guard Fonz Hale said. “Just to be in that environment and see the good players out there, it was good to compete against those guys and see my team go out there and have some fun.”

HOLDING COURT 🏀💚@CoachMikeCarey court being put to good use this afternoon by @SalemUMBB! The independent @SalemUTigers one of the few D2 programs in action so far this season. Story later this week on @WDTV5News @_CoachFord pic.twitter.com/vHgNnhzAYv — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) December 8, 2020

The Tigers went 18-8 a year ago and were on the brink of making the NCAA DII tournament as an at-large selection. This year, they are building their tournament resume much earlier than a lot of other teams.

“This year we have to take games as we can. We may be playing some more difficult people on our schedule...We’re taking on all comers as we can and try to get as many games in as we can to give ourselves a chance to get that opportunity,” Ford said.

Salem is set to host the CIAA’s Lincoln University (PA) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Lions handed Salem their sole loss of the season in November 99-78.

Ford is hoping to schedule a few more games before the calendar flips to 2021, and help his team maximize the opportunity that he knows a lot of other schools wish they had right now.

“When we arrived on campus we had a team meeting and I asked them ‘are you guys really going to be willing sacrifice and do what it takes to have a successful season?’” Ford said. “They all said yes. So far, they’ve all sacrificed somewhat of a social life to stay safe for us to be able to have a season. The guys are really excited that we are able to play right now.”

