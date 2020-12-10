Advertisement

Senator Capito talks COVID-19 relief fund

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito recently expressed her relief that Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have resumed talks on the country’s COVID-19 relief package.

The Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act (HEALS) will provide relief to the struggling economy during the pandemic.

The relief will also go to enhanced unemployment benefits, as well as emergency funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (P.P.P.)

Senator Capito says in West Virginia, the small businesses will really be helped out by this relief.

“It’s going to help our businesses,” said Capito. “I talked to a bunch of restaurants, they’re still really struggling. So, the availability of grants to keep those businesses open, and people connected to their businesses, is absolutely critical. And we know that there’s going to be some rough waters ahead, so this will help with that.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Hope Pike Shooting
Two dead in shooting off Good Hope Pike, prosecutor says
Kroger
Kroger set to close West Pike Street location
Fire
UPDATE: Six discovered dead after Greenbrier County fire, investigation underway
Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
Recovering after getting shot
Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s story getting turned into a movie

Latest News

Police Chase
Police chase vehicle through Harrison County
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.
Captain Mark Davis
Local captain hangs up his hat
Captain says goodbye
Captain says goodbye