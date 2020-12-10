Stephen Simons

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stephen Wayne Simons, 54 of Camden on Gauley passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Pocahontas County. Born June 26, 1966 in Richwood, he was the son of the late Pitt Roger and Ethel (May) Simons. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers PR and Dave Simons. Steve was a good ol’ boy who helped everyone in need. He enjoyed spending time with his children. He had recently taken a liking to talking on his CB Radio; you could find him there by his handle, “Yard Dog”. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Susan Marie Pack Simons; children Richard Burns of Glenville, Tonya Sahl of Shelbyville, IN, Joseph Edward Simons, and Joshawa Aaron David Simons, both still at home, and Austin Wright and Demitri Knight, who were like sons to him; best friend, Buster Robinson; close friend, Julie Wright; lifelong friends Larry and Kitty Roberts; all of his friends from Adkins Auto in Allingdale; his dog Rose A Belle; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to honor Steve’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams-Reed Funeral Home, PO Box 247, Cowen, WV 26206 to assist the family with expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com.Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Simons family.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.