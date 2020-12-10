Thursday Night Forecast | December 10th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The sky stays somewhat clear through the night, allowing us to cool down into the low 30s. We stay dry and clear into Friday. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday, and the morning sky is clear and dry, but cloud cover builds throughout the afternoon. We will wake up to clouds on Saturday, with rain beginning in the afternoon, accompanied by some strong wind gusts (around 20 mph), but our temperatures remain in the mid to high 50s. These scattered showers continue through the night and into Sunday morning, and we start to dry out in the afternoon but remain cloudy. A low pressure system moves to our south on Monday, bringing colder temperatures and a chance for some snow showers, with breaks in the clouds and showers in the afternoon. Tuesday, a high pressure system sets in, so we stay calm and dry but mostly cloudy, but we will see chilly temperatures, especially early in the morning. We will see more seasonable temperatures in the afternoon, but more precipitation moves in for Wednesday. We see a mix of rain and snow through the day, with snow showers in the higher elevation areas. Thursday, we see some residual rain and snow showers as the low pressure system pushes out to the northeast, and temperatures will be chilly.

Tonight: Temperatures in the low 30s, as clear sky leads to extra heat loss, but we stay dry. Low: 34

Friday: Sunny morning with cloud cover increasing through the day, but we remain dry and very warm. High: 60

Saturday: Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s, but rain moves in during the afternoon and stays through the night. High: 58

Sunday: Scattered showers stick around into the morning, but we dry out for the afternoon. Cloudy all day. High: 46