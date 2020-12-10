Advertisement

Tori’s Toy Drive taking donations through Saturday

Photo of Amanda Mazzie-Pierce with dontated toys for Tori's Toy Drive from the 2017 Christmas...
Photo of Amanda Mazzie-Pierce with dontated toys for Tori's Toy Drive from the 2017 Christmas season.(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
This story is from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tori’s Toy Drive mission to provide some Christmas joy and smiles to boys and girls at WVU Medicine Children’s remains the same even with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual toy drive, which began in October and is in its eighth year is scheduled to wrap up on Saturday with the toys being delivered on Monday.

Tori’s Toy Drive was created by Bridgeport resident Amanda Mazzie-Pierce in 2003 in honor of her sister, Tori, who passed away at the age of 10 from a rare form of brain cancer. The annual start-up date for the Drive is Oct. 23 which was Tori’s birthday. The delivery date of Dec. 14 is the anniversary date of Tori’s passing.

To donate toys call Amanda Mazzie-Pierce at 304-641-9056 or Tiffany Pierce at 304-641-9034.  Lamar Advertising at 87 Crosswind Drive in Bridgeport is one of two drop off points for donations.

The other is the Hampton Inn at 212 Pleasant Valley Road in Fairmont.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

