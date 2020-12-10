Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday- Dec. 10.

John Halterman: I’ve had the great pleasure of working with professional practitioners all my career. And what I’ve noticed is, they make good money, they’re highly educated and they’re usually successful at their occupation. But when it comes to finances, it’s not always the same. Here’s a few mistakes that I can help you overcome. Number one, you’ve got to make the investment process automated. You’ve got to make it simpler to where you max out the amount that you can put away. Number two, you’ve got to focus on the use of those taxes and doing tax planning. Just because you have an accountant doesn’t mean that you’re doing tax-reduction planning. Number three, you’ve got to come up with a strategy to pay off the student loans. You just can’t haphazardly do it. Number four, you gotta stop buying whole life insurance. I’m a believer in insurance, but I don’t want you necessarily to buy the most expensive product, just because some salesperson tells you you should. These are just a few examples that we’ve worked with, but we can help you on a lot of things. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

