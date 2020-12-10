WVU pauses football activities, Oklahoma game canceled

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s final Big 12 game against Oklahoma scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The game will not be rescheduled.

The West Virginia football program is pausing all team-related activities until December 17th, including the cancellation of Saturday’s game against Oklahoma. https://t.co/fcbsZ0JDSr — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) December 10, 2020

The Mountaineers have paused all football activities for 7 days due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the program.

WVU will finish the 2020 regular season at 5-4.

The NCAA Division I council waived bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020-21 season, so the Mountaineers will be able to participate in a bowl game if the program chooses to do so.

