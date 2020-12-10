WVU pauses football activities, Oklahoma game canceled
The game between the Mountaineers & the Sooners will not be rescheduled
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s final Big 12 game against Oklahoma scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
The game will not be rescheduled.
The Mountaineers have paused all football activities for 7 days due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the program.
WVU will finish the 2020 regular season at 5-4.
The NCAA Division I council waived bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020-21 season, so the Mountaineers will be able to participate in a bowl game if the program chooses to do so.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.