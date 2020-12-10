Advertisement

WVU pauses football activities, Oklahoma game canceled

The game between the Mountaineers & the Sooners will not be rescheduled
WVU football
WVU football(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s final Big 12 game against Oklahoma scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The game will not be rescheduled.

The Mountaineers have paused all football activities for 7 days due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the program.

WVU will finish the 2020 regular season at 5-4.

The NCAA Division I council waived bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020-21 season, so the Mountaineers will be able to participate in a bowl game if the program chooses to do so.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Hope Pike Shooting
Two dead in shooting off Good Hope Pike, prosecutor says
Kroger
Kroger set to close West Pike Street location
Fire
UPDATE: Six discovered dead after Greenbrier County fire, investigation underway
Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
Recovering after getting shot
Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s story getting turned into a movie

Latest News

SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers shouts...
No. 11 West Virginia to host North Texas Friday afternoon at the Coliseum
Class AA first team all-state captain
Fairmont Senior’s Michael captains Class AA all-state first team offense
Ean Hamric
Six NCWV first teamers highlight Class A all-state team
Salem MBB
Salem men’s basketball embracing opportunity to play this fall