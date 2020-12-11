Advertisement

COVID-19: DHHR reports active cases down, hospitalizations up since Thursday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 942 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 60,637. DHHR officials said 19,971 cases are currently active, that’s 189 less than Thursday.

DHHR officials also reported 17 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 938.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Hampshire County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 101-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 97-year old female from Preston County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Nicholas County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 95-year old female from Mineral County, and a 61-year old male from Mineral County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to follow the health and safety recommendations and extend deepest sympathy to families grieving.”

According to data from DHHR, 697 patients are currently hospitalized. That’s 18 more than Thursday. 193 patients are in ICU, which is nine more than Thursday. and 77 patients are on ventilators, which is four more than Thursday.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (541), Berkeley (4,276), Boone (780), Braxton (161), Brooke (935), Cabell (3,719), Calhoun (100), Clay (186), Doddridge (158), Fayette (1,328), Gilmer (234), Grant (551), Greenbrier (792), Hampshire (564), Hancock (1,188), Hardy (471), Harrison (1,871), Jackson (850), Jefferson (1,746), Kanawha (6,788), Lewis (316), Lincoln (521), Logan (1,192), Marion (1,163), Marshall (1,614), Mason (741), McDowell (718), Mercer (1,670), Mineral (1,763), Mingo (1,093), Monongalia (3,897), Monroe (452), Morgan (419), Nicholas (473), Ohio (1,924), Pendleton (161), Pleasants (154), Pocahontas (289), Preston (962), Putnam (2,395), Raleigh (1,954), Randolph (867), Ritchie (234), Roane (231), Summers (317), Taylor (458), Tucker (219), Tyler (205), Upshur (605), Wayne (1,279), Webster (101), Wetzel (500), Wirt (157), Wood (3,417), Wyoming (937).

