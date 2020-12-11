Advertisement

Florida woman accused of putting man’s body in trash can, collecting his checks

By WWSB staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The woman accused of dumping a man’s body into a trash can weeks after his death faced a Manatee County Judge.

Michelle Haney made her first appearance in court after her arrest for abuse of a dead human body.

She was arrested Wednesday after the body of Jon Christopher Leonard was found near the trailer park at Windmill Manor in Bradenton.

She was living with Leonard at the time and tells detectives that back in July she found Leonard dead inside the residence.

Instead of calling the sheriff’s office, she stored his body in a closet and is accused of putting his body inside a trash can, sealing it up and taking it to a neighbor’s residence. She told the neighbor, who was unaware of what was inside, that she’d be back to pick it up later.

She admitted to deputies that she did this in order to continuing using his social security benefits after he died.

The judge set a bond of $50,000 for Haney. Haney’s attorney’s asked for supervised release, but the court referenced a criminal past and failure to appear. The autopsy on Leonard has not been concluded at this time.

“The court finds monetary bond is appropriate based upon the nature of the charge, based upon the manner in which the crime was committed and the deception involved in delivering the dead body in a trash can and left it for a significant period of time at a neighbors,” said Judge Frederick Mercurio.

Fraud charges could be pending.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chase
UPDATE: Police searching for suspect who allegedly led them on a chase through Harrison County
Good Hope Pike Shooting
Two dead in shooting off Good Hope Pike, prosecutor says
Fire
UPDATE: Six discovered dead after Greenbrier County fire, investigation underway
Captain Mark Davis
Local captain hangs up his hat
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
LIVE: Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
Police have announced an arrest in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman.
Man arrested in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
One person is dead after a car hit a produce stand in Monongalia County Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Lawsuit filed in Duda’s Farm death
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto
A few months after the pandemic broke, john lost his job, exhausted his savings, and was...
South Florida set to face eviction avalanche