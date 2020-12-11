Advertisement

Friday Night Forecast | December 11th 2020

A rainy day tomorrow, followed by a messy week.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures will fall into the low 40s overnight, and the sky will be cloudy but dry until the late morning. Rain will move in during the late morning and early afternoon, and showers will continue through the day. Winds will be strong, gusting up to 25 mph, but we stay warm. Sunday will be overcast, with the possibility of some pop-up showers in the morning, and temperatures will be seasonable but we are cooling back down. A fast-moving low pressure system moves in on Monday, bringing a mix of rain and snow showers in the morning, but already moving out by the evening. A somewhat clear sky will make for a very cold night. Tuesday will be cloudy but dry with a cold morning, with temperatures reaching 40 in the afternoon. However, another low pressure system moves in on Wednesday, this time bringing mostly snow, but some rain/snow mix as well. These rain/snow showers continue through the day and we remain cold, so use caution if driving and bundle up. The snow showers hang around into Thursday morning, with a cloudy but drier afternoon. Friday will be mostly dry, with the potential for pop-up snow showers, but a high pressure system moves in during the evening.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the low 40s, and the night will be cloudy but dry. Low: 42

Saturday: Rain begins in the late morning, and showers continue through the day. Winds are strong, gusting up to 25 mph. High: 60

Sunday: Pop-up showers come to a stop by the late morning, but clouds stick around all day. Temperatures begin to fall once again. High: 47

Monday: A low pressure system moves in, bringing a mix of rain and snow showers in the morning. The clouds and precipitation begin to move out in the afternoon, making for a very cold night. High: 40

