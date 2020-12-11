Harold Fisher

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harold Glenn Fisher, 92 of Flatwoods passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born June 8, 1928 in Hacker Valley to the late William Ballard and Anna Alice Barbe Fisher and was an equipment operator for Mon Power. He attended Flatwoods Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of the VFW of Webster Springs. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed the outdoors, old tractors and equipment, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids. Harold is survived by his sons David (Diane) Fisher, Gary Fisher, and Grant (Sandra) Fisher; brothers Dee (Shirley) Fisher and Chester (Ruthie) Fisher; grandchildren Eric (companion Shawna), Jason, Stacy (companion Jamie), Stevan (companion Eden), Chris, and Kelli; step-grandchildren Ben Nettles and family, Luke Nettles and family, and Jamie Keener and family; and great-grandchildren Jaden, Gabriel, Peyton, Paxton, Hallei, Maci, Brodi, Makenna, and Wyatt. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Lou Cutlip and sister Shirley Kay Fisher-Lockard. Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Cutlip Cemetery, Bendertown with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to the Cutlip Cemetery Fund care of Dee Fisher for the care of the grounds. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Fisher family.

