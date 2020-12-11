Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 11, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be an awesome way to end the work week, as a high-pressure system allows warm air to flow into WV. This means highs will be in the low-60s in WV, above December averages. Clouds will build from the west this afternoon, with more coming overnight. If you have any outdoor plans, today is the last day to finish them, because tomorrow, you’ll need an umbrella. For tomorrow, a low-pressure system comes in the afternoon and brings scattered rain showers. These scattered showers stick around overnight. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph will make upper-50s highs feel cooler. The rain sticks around until late-Sunday morning, leaving cloudy skies and highs in the seasonable mid-40s. On Monday, another low pushes into southern WV, bringing rain showers and even a few snow showers. The system leaves in the afternoon, leaving cloudy skies and colder temperatures. We’ll then see a break in the precipitation on Tuesday, before dealing with more rain and snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Highs will be in the low-60s, with skies starting out clear in the morning but becoming more cloudy in the afternoon and evening. High: 61

Tonight: More clouds push in, which lessens radiational cooling. Lows will be above-average for December. Low: 42.

Saturday: We stay warm for this time of year, but scattered showers start coming in the afternoon. A few more showers stick around overnight. High: 58

Sunday: Any scattered showers still in WV will be gone by the late-morning hours, leaving just cloudy skies and more seasonable temperatures. More precip. comes in overnight. High: 47

