BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kenneth H. Richardson age 79 of Country Club Road passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his residence. Kenneth was born in Tucson, Arizona February 16, 1941 the son of the late Kenneth Richardson Sr. and Rita Richardson. He is survived by one daughter Kelly A. Flohr and husband Travis W. Flohr of Grafton, WV ; two grandchildren Kaylee B. Daetwyler and husband Michael of St. Albans, WV and Macey L. Flohr of Grafton one great- grandson: Branch W. Daetwyler , also two stepsons and two stepdaughters; on sister Winsome Morton of Tucson, Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse Ruth Ester Richardson; one brother Donnie O”leary. Kenneth retired with 20 years service from the U.S. Navy with the rank of OM3.He was former member of the Corvette Club of West Virginia. Kenneth enjoyed his family, enjoyed Muscle cars and attending car shows. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Donald G. Funeral Home. At Kenneth’s request he will be cremated. There will be no funeral home visitation, and a military Graveside Service will be conducted at the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown at a later date. Online Condolences: www. Donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

