Advertisement

Kenneth H. Richardson

James Eugene Williams
James Eugene Williams(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kenneth H.  Richardson age 79 of Country Club Road passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his residence.  Kenneth was born in Tucson, Arizona February 16, 1941 the son of the late Kenneth Richardson Sr. and Rita Richardson. He is survived by one daughter Kelly A. Flohr and husband Travis W. Flohr of Grafton, WV ;  two grandchildren Kaylee B. Daetwyler and husband Michael of St. Albans, WV and Macey L. Flohr of Grafton  one great- grandson:  Branch W. Daetwyler , also two stepsons and two stepdaughters; on sister Winsome Morton of Tucson, Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse Ruth Ester Richardson; one brother Donnie O”leary. Kenneth retired with 20 years service from the U.S. Navy with the rank of OM3.He was former member of the Corvette Club of West Virginia. Kenneth enjoyed his family, enjoyed Muscle cars and attending car shows. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Donald G. Funeral Home.  At Kenneth’s request he will be cremated. There will be no funeral home visitation, and a military Graveside Service will be conducted at the WV National Cemetery in  Pruntytown at a later date. Online Condolences: www. Donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chase
UPDATE: Police searching for suspect who allegedly led them on a chase through Harrison County
Good Hope Pike Shooting
Two dead in shooting off Good Hope Pike, prosecutor says
Fire
UPDATE: Six discovered dead after Greenbrier County fire, investigation underway
Captain Mark Davis
Local captain hangs up his hat
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Ralph "Eddie" Russell
Ralph “Eddie” Russell
James Eugene Williams
Harold Fisher
Stephen Simons
Stephen Simons
John Patrick Tenda
John Patrick Tenda