Malfregeot: “If you see something, say something”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After recovering from being shot, city council member Jim Malfregeot unveiled his “If you see something, say something” campaign Friday morning.

The council member was shot September 13, 2020 in his own driveway trying to stop a carjacking involving his wife and mother-in-law.

Several officials such as the Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny and Clarksburg Chief of Police Mark Kiddy were in attendance.

“Jimmy Malfregeot’s situation, there was a lot of heroic acts and I thank God for law enforcement and first responders that were there and I certainly thank God that, councilman, your here,” said Matheny.

Malfregeot says, Clarksburg is not a big city and shootings aren’t normal.

“This is Harrison County, West Virginia. We’re not Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland or Baltimore. This doesn’t happen here and it’s not going to happen again,” implores Malfregeot.

The council member says to call 911 no matter how insignificant you may think it is.

