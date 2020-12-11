Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital breaks ground

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health is set to build a small format hospital in Marion County to serve the community.

Approval came from the West Virginia health care authority in response to a certificate of need filed in March 2020.

The new hospital is expected to be a 19,000 square foot, one-story facility in Pleasant Valley.

“It means everything to Marion County,” said the County’s Chamber of Commerce Chair Jonathan Board. “We hold nothing more intimate than your own body and so we want to make sure that this community is coming back to life as far as healthcare providership.”

The expected finish is this time next year.

