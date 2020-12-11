Mylan’s Morgantown manufacturing plant to close, nearly 1,500 jobs will be lost

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mylan plant in Morgantown, part of Viatris Inc., will close. The company announced the news Friday morning.

Approximately 1,500 jobs will be lost, as Viatris says 20% of their workforce could be impact as part of the company’s restructuring initiative.

The closure comes as a part of a cost cutting measure following the acquisition of Mylan by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Since that acquisition, the future of the plant has remained in limbo.

Viatris intends to close down manufacturing operations at this facility by mid-2021. However, there will be no immediate employee reductions at the site. It is anticipated that the majority of production will continue for the next seven months, ending no later than July 31, 2021 and that the majority of employees impacted will remain employed until that time, when they will be offered comprehensive separation packages.

“The County Commission had no idea and we were not informed,” Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom said. “This is a huge setback.”

He received texts last night hinting at the news. One employee texted Bloom and said some operators were abruptly told to finish what they were doing and leave. They all had to be out by 8:00 last night. They were told they would get a text with a number to call in the morning for a town hall meeting.

Following the closure, Viatris will still maintain a significant workforce in Morgantown, including at its Research and Development Center, one of the company’s two global centers of excellence for R&D. This Center is focused on delivering world-class scientific innovation, technology and research. The team at this facility has played a critical role in some of the company’s most important scientific achievements and will continue to do so as Viatris expands its pipeline of complex medicines. Certain other key business and administrative support functions will also continue to operate within Morgantown.

“I’m devastated for the citizens, the families and their future and how it’s going to have a rippling effect on this community,” Bloom said.

According to a national press release, Viatris also plans to close facilities in Baldoyle, Ireland and Caguas, Puerto Rico as well.

