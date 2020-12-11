No. 7 Baylor controls second half to down West Virginia, 65-45

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Baylor outscored West Virginia 37-17 in the second half, including 24-11 in the third quarter as the Bears (3-1) downed the Mountaineers (4-1), 65-45 to open Big 12 play.

Baylor was paced by 19 points and three triples from Stanford grad transfer Dijonai Carrington & 12 from Moon Ursin.

Sophomore guard KK Deans led West Virginia with 10 points & Kysre Gondrezick, Madisen Smith & Esmery Martinez each had 9. Martinez grabbed 12 rebounds.

West Virginia will host James Madison on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Coliseum.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.