Ralph “Eddie” Russell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ralph Edward “Eddie” Russell, 78, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the United Hospital Center following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg, on February 23, 1942, the only child of the late Ralph and Vivian May Marks Russell. He was married to his wife Margaret Marie Brooks Russell on October 22, 1987, who resides at their home in Clarksburg. Mr. Russell is also survived by his son, Brandon Edward Russell of Clarksburg; three daughters, Sherri Matheny and husband Loren of Clarksburg, Rochelle Henderson and husband Clifford of Clarksburg, and Brooke E. Russell and fiancé, Jamie N. Frazier of St. Albans, WV; two grandchildren Tyler Henderson, and Logan Matheny and fiancé McKenzie Dean; and one sister-in-law, Dottie Brooks. Eddie was a graduate of Victory High School Class of 1961, and previously worked for Quality Machine as a sheet metal worker. He enjoyed fishing, golf, and camping, but above all loved spending time with family and his faithful companion Reese. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Monday, December 14, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Murphy presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

