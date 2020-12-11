UPDATE: Lawsuit filed in Duda’s Farm death

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

UPDATE 12/11/2020

The owners of Duda’s Farm are being sued by the estate of Pamela Ciuni, who died after being struck by a car at the produce stand.

The plaintiff is suing on the grounds that the farmers was “negligent” in the farm’s design to protect customers.

The court documents read: “Defendants Duda’s Farm and Defendent Pixler were joinly negligent and unlawful to design, locate, place, construct, and use low-speed vehicle safety barriers to protect all business invitees, inlcuding Pamela A. Ciuni from being killed by out-of-control vehicles.”

The suit was filed on Dec. 8.

UPDATE 08/12/2020 @2:45 p.m.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim killed after a car hit a produce stand Monday afternoon.

Pamela Ciuni, 61, of Morgantown, died from her injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital, deputies said.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist and Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

One person is dead after a car hit a produce stand in Monongalia County Monday afternoon.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle crash off of Fairmont Road at 4 p.m., according to a news release from Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a Subaru Legacy exited the road, hitting a produce stand, owned by Duda’s Farm, injuring an employee and a patron.

The employee suffered minor injuries, according to deputies. The patron was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Deputies are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

