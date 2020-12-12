Advertisement

Chemical used for the first time when Belle plant exploded

Company officials say the chemical involved in the explosion had not been used prior to that day.
Company officials say the chemical involved in the explosion had not been used prior to that day.(WSAZ with permission)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New details have been released about the explosion at Optima Chemicals Company along W. Dupont Ave. in Belle.

According to company officials, the chemical involved in the explosion had not been used prior to that day.

Optima was providing toll manufacturing services on chlorinated dry bleach, company officials say, also known as sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate.

Sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate is regularly used in home and swimming pools for “chlorination” disinfection purposes.

Company officials say this chemical was not added to the Tier ll Emergency and Hazardous Chemical Inventory, since it was not used or processed at the facility prior to the explosion.

Under Tier II, company officials say the facility is required to provide notification of a change of regulated operations within 30 days after a change in the process occurred. This new chemical had only been on-site for less than two weeks prior to Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car hit a produce stand in Monongalia County Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Lawsuit filed in Duda’s Farm death
Mylan’s Morgantown manufacturing plant to close, nearly 1,500 jobs will be lost
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
Economic recovery from Morgantown Mylan Pharmaceuticals closure could last years
Police Chase
UPDATE: Police searching for suspect who allegedly led them on a chase through Harrison County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19: DHHR reports active cases down, hospitalizations up since Thursday

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia DHHR reports 28 deaths, 1,514 new coronavirus cases Saturday
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges
Full Forecast 12 11 2020 11 PM
Full Forecast 12 11 2020 11 PM
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
Economic recovery from Morgantown Mylan Pharmaceuticals closure could last years