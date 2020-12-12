Saturday Night Forecast | December 12th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Scattered showers continue through the evening and into Sunday morning. We remain cloudy with winds around 10 mph. Sunday will be cold, with a chance for isolated pop-up sowers through the day. A low pressure system moves in during the early morning hours, bringing a rain/snow mix into the area for Monday. We will see isolated rain and snow showers throughout the day and into the night, so use extra caution if you are traveling. Snow showers clear out on Tuesday morning, making way for a partly cloudy morning, with clouds increasing through the day. It will be cold but calm, with snow starting back up late at night and into Wednesday. Wednesday will be snowy all day, and the snow begins to slow in the late evening hours, as the system moves out by early Thursday morning. We may see some residual snow showers sticking around into Thursday morning, but a weak high pressure system moves in during the day to keep us cloudy, cold, and dry. This high pressure stays in place for Friday, which will be another cold and cloudy day. We may warm up slightly on Saturday, remaining cloudy, but it appears that another system is on the way for the beginning of next week.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the low 40s, and the night will be cloudy with some isolated showers. Low: 40

Sunday: Clouds stick around all day, with a chance for isolated showers through the day. High: 48

Monday: Rain/snow mix moves in early in the morning, with isolated rain and snow showers hanging around through the day and into the night. High: 40

Tuesday: Dry but partly cloudy morning, with clouds building through the day. It will be cold but calm, with more snow beginning late at night. High: 40