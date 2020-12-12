Advertisement

West Virginia DHHR reports 28 deaths, 1,514 new coronavirus cases Saturday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,514 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Saturday.

With the new numbers, the total count to 62,151. DHHR officials report 20,323 cases are currently active in the state.

DHHR officials also reported 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the death count to 966.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (547), Berkeley (4,377), Boone (791), Braxton (165), Brooke (961), Cabell (3,845), Calhoun (101), Clay (190), Doddridge (163), Fayette (1,352), Gilmer (244), Grant (572), Greenbrier (836), Hampshire (583), Hancock (1,235), Hardy (493), Harrison (1,920), Jackson (857), Jefferson (1,793), Kanawha (6,886), Lewis (330), Lincoln (531), Logan (1,205), Marion (1,198), Marshall (1,625), Mason (768), McDowell (731), Mercer (1,732), Mineral (1,808), Mingo (1,112), Monongalia (3,995), Monroe (461), Morgan (439), Nicholas (492), Ohio (1,965), Pendleton (165), Pleasants (168), Pocahontas (292), Preston (1,016), Putnam (2,436), Raleigh (1,995), Randolph (892), Ritchie (240), Roane (233), Summers (322), Taylor (470), Tucker (238), Tyler (222), Upshur (618), Wayne (1,312), Webster (105), Wetzel (513), Wirt (156), Wood (3,513), Wyoming (942).

“As we face another difficult day, we must renew our efforts to practice the prevention measures that can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest condolences to these families.”

No state-sponsored testing will be available in our area Saturday.

