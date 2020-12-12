WVDE Color Coded Map: Orange and Gold counties populate North Central West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education released the color coded map for the week of December 12th. It features most of the North-Central region falling into the orange and gold categories.

Randolph County is only one of four counties to remain green in the state.

There are no red counties in our area, however, Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Monongalia and Preston counties all are classified as orange meaning remote learning is required.

Gilmer, Marion, Lewis and Webster counties are now classified as gold. Both Marion and Lewis counties have elected to move completely online for the remainder of the semester. As such, they will be treated as red counties. In-person instruction is permitted with increased mitigations including face coverings for children grades 3 and above at all times.

Tucker and Upshur counties are yellow. Upshur has also elected to go fully online.

These restrictions will remain in place until the next color coded map at 5 p.m. on December 19th.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.