WVU’s Stills Declares for NFL Draft

The Fairmont Senior alum will not return to school next year
Darius Stills
Darius Stills(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior nose tackle and 2017 Fairmont Senior graduate Darius Stills has declared for the draft.

He announced his decision on Twitter today saying he will not use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. However, he does plan to finish the season with the Mountaineers if they are selected for a bowl game.

This year, Stills ranks 13th in the Big 12 with 3.5 sacks. The Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year has recorded 22 total tackles, 11 solo, 7.5 tackles for loss and one interception in 2020.

Last season, he was an All-Big 12 First Team selection. Over his four-year career at West Virginia, Stills has 79 total tackles, 45 solo and 11.5 sacks.

At Fairmont Senior, he was a two-time first team all-state selection.

