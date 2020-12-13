Advertisement

Bridgeport brings back annual food drive

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport brought back their annual food drive to help those in need this holiday season.

Residents were asked to drop off their donations at the Bridgeport Municipal Building.

Police cruisers also drove around the city to pick up donations from people’s homes during the day.

Bridgeport Police Sergeant Bart Sayers said they brought the food drive back because they felt there was a need for it this year.

All food donations went to, Shepherd’s Corner a local food panty that provides for those in Bridgeport.

