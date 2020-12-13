Advertisement

Community rallies to celebrate Iwo Jima veteran’s 99th birthday

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown community came together to celebrate Jesse Arbogast’s 99th birthday.

Arbogast is one of the few veterans still living that fought in Iwo Jima.

He was a Marine during World War II.

His caretakers Natalie and Donna wanted to do something special to celebrate his 99th.

Natalie reached out to Jamie Summerlin with Operation Welcome Home to help put together a parade for Arbogast.

Arbogast was thrilled with the turn out for his parade.

