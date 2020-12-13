Dennis Wayne Harford, 63, of Clarksburg, WV, formerly of Weirton, WV passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his sister’s residence in Wellsville, Ohio, with his wife and family close by his side. He was born February 7, 1957, in Ft. Dix Airforce Base, NJ; a son of the late Ralph Willis Harford Jr. and Marlene Louise (Strother) Blankenship. Dennis worked as a head chef / manager for most of his life in the Weirton and Clarksburg area. He attended Burgettstown Jr and Sr. High School in Burgettstown, PA. Dennis was Christian by faith.Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his wife by his side. Most of his family and friends remember him as “Hank” because of his love for country music and his music abilities to play country music. Dennis will be sadly missed playing at the annual reunion and other gathering but will never forget. Dennis is survived by his wife of 30 years, Rieko (Yoshizato) Harford of Clarksburg; two daughters, Amy Shuble and Christina Harford, both of Weirton, WV; a son, Dennis Harford of Weirton, WV; five grandchildren; three brothers, Mike Snyder of Weirton, John Joseph Backo of Ocean City, MD and Harold Lee Blankenship of Dunham, NC; three sisters, Roxanne Strader of Fallensbee, Kathie Lynn Morris of Wellsville, Ohio and Vickie Nichols of East Liverpool, Ohio.In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Willis Harford II and Patrick James Backo. A gravesides service will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Salem on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jim Zinn, Officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

