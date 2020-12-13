Dianne Derine Postlethwait, 69, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Texas. She was born in Canton, Ohio to Katheryn and Kenneth Wagner on April 3, 1951. She married the love of her life Charles Lester Postlethwait on April 7, 1969. Dianne was an avid crafter and loved to travel, she never met a stranger and enjoyed giving to others. She is survived by her brothers Kenneth, his wife Patty Wagner, and James Wagner. Her three daughters Susan, her husband Francis Hoyland, Mary Postlethwait and Sherri, her husband Roger Crane Grandchildren Marcella Honkonen, Eric Hoyland, Keith Smallwood, Kenneth Smallwood, Amanda McDorman, Kyle Smallwood and Megan Crane. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren David and Katerina Honkonen, Aster Hoyland, Mason and Paislee Smallwood, Jensen and Mylee Smallwood and her many nephews and nieces along with all those she loved and touched deeply. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Katheryn Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Tuesday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Evangelist Kevin Lough officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

