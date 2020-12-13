E. Dianne Urchak, 80, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family following a brief illness.She was born in Stonewood, WV, on February 6, 1940, a daughter of the late John and Bertha Louise Blair Fazio Boocks.Dianne’s husband, Charles Urchak, preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her son, Edward Randall Wilson; sister, Beverlee Kearns; and brother, Jeffrey Fazio.She is survived by her daughter, Jocelyn Wilson of Clarksburg, WV; daughter-in-law, Andy Wilson; four grandchildren, Erica Davis and husband Chris, Mike Wilson and wife Lisa, Heather Daugherty, and Ryan Wilson; and eight great grandchildren, Chance Daugherty, Caleb Daugherty, Elijah Daughtery, Abby Wilson, Miley Wilson, London Davis, Brooke Davis, and Eva Wilson. Dianne is also survived by her brother, John Fazio and wife Terry of Clarksburg; and sisters, Drucilla Talerico and husband Jim of Clarksburg, Rhenata Lake of Clarksburg, Jeannine Queen of Clarksburg, and Shannon Lopez and husband Tom of Stonewood; as well as several nieces and nephews.She was the owner and president of State Distributing Company, a family owned company for over 80 years. Dianne previously worked as a Dental Assistant and for H & R Block.Dianne was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, and served on the Board of Directors for Fairmont State College. She was active in her community having memberships in the Y.W.C.A., the Clarksburg League for Service, and Harrison County Rotary Club. She was a member of the National Beer Wholesales Association and the West Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association. She received the President’s Award for State Distributing.She enjoyed wintering in Florida. She loved spending time in her yard gardening, especially raising flowers and roses. She was an amateur pilot and enjoyed kniting, crocheting and was an avid movie watcher. She also enjoyed spoiling and loving her cat, Precious. Above all, Dianne’s family was her world and she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, December 16th from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Del Parris presiding. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

