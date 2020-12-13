Forbes Double-Double Not Enough as Salem Falls Short to Lincoln (PA), 78-73

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Jordan Forbes recorded his third double-double in three games but it wasn’t enough as Salem fell to Lincoln (PA), 78-73 in its home-opener.

Forbes had a season-high 25 points and 13 rebounds. Stan Smith also added 15 points for Salem.

Bernard Lightsey led the Lions with 23 points and was 6-10 from three. Ja’Zere Noel chipped in with 13 points as well for Lincoln.

The loss drops Salem to 2-2 overall. The Lions remain undefeated at 3-0.

Salem won’t take the court again until 2021. The Tigers will play at Young Harris College on Jan. 3rd at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.