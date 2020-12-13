Advertisement

Judy Carol Sellers Hall
Judy Carol Sellers Hall, 65, a lifelong resident of Fairmont passed on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the home of her cousin in Bridgeport.  She was born on May 16, 1955 the daughter of the late Frank and Edna Pearl Cox Sellers.She graduated East Fairmont High School in 1973 and attended Fairmont State University for two years.  Judy was a Catholic by Faith and dedicated member of Immaculate Conception Church.Judy worked as head cashier for First National Bank of Fairmont and she also worked at ABF Freight Systems.  She last worked for the City of Fairmont Water and Utility Department for 18 years as the executive secretary.    She was known as an excellent dedicated employee who will be missed by all who were fortunate to have her as a co-worker and a friend.She is survived by very close friend, advisor, confidant and hero Allen Cole and his wife Shirley of Fairmont; her cousins Annette Waugaman and her husband Greg, Lucille Sellers and Dr. Ralph Sellers II; friends Dianne Oldaker and Shannon House whose kind care for her and her cats, Midnight and Pepperoncini, was much appreciated; and her cousin Lucille Sellers, who cared and comforted her at her home in Bridgeport, Much Thanks.Judy will be dearly missed by the Cole and Sellers family, as well as anyone who knew her.In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated.Condolences may be left in her honor at www.carpenterandford.com

