Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating as Lawrence “Bubby” Allen Wimer, 27, of Ireland, traveled to God’s Forest on Saturday, December 12, 2020.He was born in Weston on May 26, 1993, a son of Lawrence “Mack” Maxwell and Anita Lynn Allman Wimer.Carrying on Bubby’s legacy are his two children whom he loved with all his heart and soul: Lawrence Edward Ray and Everly Rose Wimer; parents: Mack and Anita Wimer of Ireland; two sisters: Crystal Wimer of Gaines and MacKenzie Wimer of Gassaway; grandmother, Monna Williston of Ireland; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; many friends; and the mother of his children, Shelley Neal.Bubby was greeted with open arms at Heaven’s Gate by his paternal grandparents: Lawrence Edward and Wanda Joy Ware Wimer; maternal grandfather, Lloyd Madison Allman; and step-grandfather, Wilbur Williston.Bubby graduated from Braxton County High School in 2011. He developed his love for the timber industry as a very young child and was on a piece of logging equipment before he could walk. During the summer and with his father as a young boy, Bubby spent most of his time in the woods. Logging became more of a lifestyle than a career and he spent many years with Braxton Industries. Bubby spent a short time employed for Tom Cogar and Cogar Rite-way where he ran equipment and cut timber to make way for a pipeline. Although his time with Cogar Rite-way was short, Bubby made many friends during his employment. He returned to Braxton Industries where he spent the last year because he wanted to be closer to his children. Bubby was an exemplary father and Lawrence and Everly were his pride and joy. Nothing was more important to him than his children. His outgoing nature gave Bubby the ability to make friends wherever he went. Everyone loved him and he will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fall Run Cemetery. Donations can be mailed to 273 Wimer Drive, Ireland, WV 26376.Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required when indoors. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Ramsey officiating. Interment will follow at Fall Run Cemetery in Braxton County.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lawrence “Bubby” Allen Wimer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

