Mona Jane Hall age 82 of Webster Springs passed away December 10, 2020 at Braxton Health Care Center. Mona was born November 27, 1938 in Diana and was the daughter of the late Emitt and Blanche McCourt Miller. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Eugene “Gene” Hall; son, Glen; siblings, Odie and Denver Miller, Lenora Baughman and Rose Young; step children, Elmer, Delmer, Delbert and Joe Hall.Mona was a protestant by faith and was a cook at the Webster Country Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and camping and was also involved with the Webster Springs Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Surviving are her children; Mike Hall (Terry) and Gary Hall and his wife Charlotte; sisters, Georgia Miller, Dorothy Davis and Judy Tanner; 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; step children, Delmas Hall, Rella Tano, Jess Hall and Roy Hall.Service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Larry Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at Lynch Cemetery, Grassy Creek. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.