No. 11 WVU to Clash with No. 19 Richmond Sunday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 11 WVU faces one of its biggest challenges on Sunday hosting No. 19 Richmond.

The Spiders are 4-0 on the year and upset 10th-ranked Kentucky two weeks ago, 76-64. Richmond is very talented on offense averaging 78 points per game with five players scoring 12 points or more per contest. Grant Golden leads the Spiders notching 15 points and seven rebounds per game.

The Mountaineers enter play at 5-1 overall. WVU most recently defeated North Texas on Friday, 62-50.

