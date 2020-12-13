Advertisement

Sunday Night Forecast | December 13th 2020

Winter weather expected tomorrow morning, with rain and snow mix across the area and heavier snow in the mountains.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures are back down in the low 30s overnight, and a rain/snow mix moves in during the early morning hours, impacting the mountains more heavily than the lowlands. Snowfall is expected to be heaviest in the morning on Monday, so be extra careful if you are commuting in to work. Precipitation begins to taper off after lunch in the lowlands, and the higher elevation areas see snow showers through the remainder of the day. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but dry, with highs in the mid 30s. Then, another system pushes in on Wednesday, and snow begins early in the morning, continuing through the day. Some mixing with rain is also possible, depending on how much we warm up during the day. The mixed showers taper off by Thursday morning, giving way to a cloudy and cold day. Temperatures will fall to the mid 20s overnight into Friday, where we stay cold but dry, and a high pressure system moves in. The temperatures remain low overnight, but we warm back up to the low 40s on Saturday, where we may catch a few moments of sun during a mostly cloudy day. However, more precipitation is on the way headed into Sunday, as rain and snow showers appear to move into the area early in the morning. This system is still far off, so there is low confidence in its timing and precipitation type.

Tonight: Temperatures drop to the low 30s, with a rain/snow mix beginning in the early morning hours. Low: 34

Monday: Snowfall is expected to be heaviest in the morning hours around breakfast time, and most of the accumulation will occur in the mountains (6-8 inches), with lighter accumulation in the lowlands (4 inches) and less than 2 inches falling in the western part of the area. High: 40

Tuesday: Dry but cloudy and cold through the day. Hopefully, some snow will be able to melt! Be cautious on roads overnight. High: 35

Wednesday: Snow begins in the early morning, continuing through the day and night. The precipitation type will be mostly snow, with a rain mix possible in the lower elevation areas. High: 35

