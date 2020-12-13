Advertisement

WVU Women’s Basketball Not Overlooking Feisty James Madison

Mountaineers host Dukes tomorrow night at 6 p.m.
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball will look to bounce back from Thursday’s 20-point loss to No. 7 Baylor tomorrow against James Madison.

The Mountaineers host the Dukes at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. JMU enters play at 4-1 overall and is riding a three-game winning streak.

Earlier this month, the Dukes upset Virginia, 71-67. Their lone loss of the year came against Buffalo on Nov. 30, 80-64.

Kiki Jefferson leads JMU in scoring averaging 16 points and six rebounds per game. Jamia Hazell also averaged 14 points and three boards.

West Virginia enters play at 4-1 overall. The Mountaineers are paced by Kysre Gondrezick who leads the team in scoring with 20 points, three rebounds and three assists per game.

