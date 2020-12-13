Advertisement

WVU’s Fields to Enter Name in 2021 NFL Draft

The senior linebacker will not play in a potential bowl game
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior linebacker Tony Fields II has decided to enter his name in the 2021 NFL Draft and will not play in a potential bowl game for the Mountaineers.

The Arizona graduate transfer announced his decision Saturday night on Twitter. This year, Fields led the Big 12 and ranked 14th in the nation with 88 total tackles. He averaged 10 tackles per game while also recording three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

Fields spent the previous three seasons at the University of Arizona. In that time, he started 37 games for the Wildcats and logged 287 total tackles and 8.5 sacks.

He joins WVU senior nose tackle Darius Stills, who also announced Saturday that he will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

