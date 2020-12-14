Coppin State at WVU Postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s home game next Tuesday, Dec. 22 against Coppin State has been postponed.

The Golden Eagles paused all team activities on Dec. 2nd due to a member of its personnel testing positive for COVID-19. Both schools, however, say they hope to reschedule the game for later in the month.

The Mountaineers are back in action Friday at Oklahoma State. Tip-off in Stillwater, Okla. is set for 7:30 p.m.

