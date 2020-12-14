COVID-19 vaccine enters West Virginia to begin phase 1-A of distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine is now in West Virginia and between the national guard and state officials, they are working to distribute it across the state.

Now that the vaccine is here, we will enter phase 1.

Governor Jim Justice announced during his press briefing that the COVID-19 vaccine has now made it into West Virginia.

“They came into Mon County this morning and they came into Kanawha County and we’re moving just as fast as we can to get people vaccinated,” Gov. Jim Justice said.

So what happens now? Well.. the state will go through two phases between now and next March to get the vaccine out.

Right now in place is phase 1-A. Hospital workers and those in nursing homes fall under this category.

“We really wanted to prioritize healthcare workers toward the top to maintain our operations at our hospitals across the state. All of our hospitals are experiencing really high capacities with the amount of illness that’s going around, covid and non-covid, so we wanted to protect our healthcare workers so that we could keep our hospitals open to treat our patients,” said Chief Pharmacy Officer for WVU Medicine Todd Karpinski.

Karpinski says the vaccines arrived to Ruby Memorial Hospital just after 7:30 Monday morning and now, Karpinski says, preparation begins.

“Today is a major planning day for us, we plan to start our vaccinations tomorrow at noon. I’m actually in the room where we will have six stations set up to do employee vaccinations,” Karpinski continued.

Every twenty minutes from 6 am to 3:30 pm, six healthcare workers will be allowed to get the vaccine at a time. The hospital was given 1,100 vaccines this week and are expected to receive the same amount by next Monday.

“The vaccines have been shown to be very safe, very effective and we really do encourage everyone, when your time comes up to get a vaccine please do that to help protect us all,” said Karpinski.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.