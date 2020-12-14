Dentist collects letters for Santa to take to the North Pole

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Getz Family Dentistry in Nutter Fort collected letters for Santa.

Dr. Dustin Getz stood outside his office with his wife, Haley collecting letters for Santa.

Getz also invited Mr. And Mrs. Claus to help hand out treats to the children.

They also had some live entertainment from a local singer.

Getz wanted to give kids some normalcy this year despite the pandemic making in person gatherings more difficult.

Getz said Santa would bring all the letters back to the North Pole with him.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.