DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released

New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murders. However, the name of the suspect will not be released because he is a juvenile.

The victims’ have been identified as 37-year-old Daniel Dale Long, 39-year-old Risa Mae Saunders, 12-year-old Gage Ripley and 3-year old Jameson Long, all living in the home in the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive.

The family was found dead by a relative Sunday morning.

Investigators say each victim appears to have been shot with a firearm.

Deputies say there have been delays notifying family members.

Autopsies have been conducted.

No other information has been released.

