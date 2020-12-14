Hangin’ with Hawkins: Lincoln’s Three-Sport Star

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln senior Payton Hawkins is as dedicated as they come in football, basketball and baseball.

Hawkins is coming off a second team all-state season on the offensive line for the Cougars. He recently received his first college offer from Alderson Broaddus football.

On the hardwood, Hawkins was an all-state honorable mention selection last year. As a captain of both the football and basketball teams, Hawkins is determined to set a legacy of hard work and leadership in Shinnston.

5 Sports’ Darren Zaslau caught up with Hawkins to talk about playing sports during the COVID-19 era, receiving his first college offer and what he hopes to leave behind at Lincoln High School.

