Advertisement

Hangin’ with Hawkins: Lincoln’s Three-Sport Star

Received first college offer from Alderson Broaddus football
Payton Hawkins
Payton Hawkins(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln senior Payton Hawkins is as dedicated as they come in football, basketball and baseball.

Hawkins is coming off a second team all-state season on the offensive line for the Cougars. He recently received his first college offer from Alderson Broaddus football.

On the hardwood, Hawkins was an all-state honorable mention selection last year. As a captain of both the football and basketball teams, Hawkins is determined to set a legacy of hard work and leadership in Shinnston.

5 Sports’ Darren Zaslau caught up with Hawkins to talk about playing sports during the COVID-19 era, receiving his first college offer and what he hopes to leave behind at Lincoln High School.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14,...
West Virginia records record-high COVID hospitalizations as death toll nears 1,000
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,066 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
Economic recovery from Morgantown Mylan Pharmaceuticals closure could last years
Del. Barrett represents Martinsburg, District 61.
Delegate Jason Barrett switches party registration, bolsters GOP’s House supermajority
Company officials say the chemical involved in the explosion had not been used prior to that day.
Chemical used for the first time when Belle plant exploded

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU Moves Up Three Spots to No. 8 in AP Poll
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
Martinez’s Historic Night Guides WVU Over James Madison, 85-54
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
No. 11 WVU Shows Up in Statement Game Rolling Past No. 19 Richmond, 87-71
Tony Fields II
WVU’s Fields to Enter Name in 2021 NFL Draft