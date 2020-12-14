Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | December 14, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow has pushed out, as the low has pushed east. Tonight, however, we’ll be bitterly cold, as northerly winds cause temperatures to drop to the low-20s. This could cause patches of ice to form on the roads, so be careful when driving tonight. Tomorrow, we’ll get a break from any major weather events, thanks to high pressure to our north. However, we’ll still be a little chilly. Wednesday will be a major weather day, as a low-pressure system brings plenty of snow and rain/snow mix into WV, which will cause some road issues and other problems. Be prepared to have supplies in your car and to take it slow on those roads, just in case. Thereafter, a few snow showers stick around for Thursday and Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. At least over the weekend, we’ll warm up to average highs, in the 40s.

Tonight: Northerly winds drag cold air into WV, causing temperatures to plummet. This could cause roads to refreeze, so be very careful driving tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: After a bitterly cold morning, we’ll be mostly dry, but plenty of clouds push in for the day. High: 36.

Wednesday: Another low-pressure system pushes into WV, bringing more rain and snow, with snow being the most common precipitation. Snow sticks around overnight. High: 34.

Thursday: A few snow showers stick around until the late-morning hours, as the LP leaves by early-morning. For the most part, expect the day to have clouds and cool temperatures. High: 36.

