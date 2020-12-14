Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 14, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system is pushing through the state, giving us plenty of precipitation. By mid-morning, we’ll have fully transitioned to snow showers, with some accumulation taking place in the mountains. We’ll see at least 3-6 inches of snow in the mountains, with less than two inches in the lowlands. Because the mountains will see so much snow today, they’re under a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning until the afternoon hours today, which means the snow will cause issues with commuting. Be very careful if you’re traveling this morning. The snow system leaves mid-afternoon, giving us mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-30s. Tonight, we’ll dip down to the low-20s, which will refreeze some back roads, so be careful traveling tonight. Then, after a break on Tuesday, on Wednesday, another system will push in and bring more snow, along with some rain/snow mix, into WV. In short, the next few days will be cold, with slick roads possible, so grab some winter gear, give yourself extra time on those roads, and have extra supplies in your car just in case.

Today: We’re expecting plenty of snow in the mountains, of at least 3-6 inches. The lowlands will likely see less than 2 inches. Still, roads will be slick, so be careful traveling today. Snow ends by afternoon, leaving mostly cloudy skies. High: 38.

Tonight: Northerly winds drag cold air into WV, causing temperatures to plummet. This could cause roads to refreeze, so be very careful driving tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Low: 23.

Tuesday: After a bitterly cold morning, we’ll be mostly dry, but plenty of clouds push in for the day. High: 36

Wednesday: Another low pressure system pushes into WV, bringing more rain and snow, with snow being the most common precipitation. Snow sticks around overnight. High: 34

