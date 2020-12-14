Local Red Crosses seek blood donations
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As West Virginia tries to get COVID-19 under control, local Red Crosses are calling on Mountaineers to donate blood.
Red Cross officials tell Five News they’re looking for people to donate blood this holiday season to help meet demand in hospitals.
“There is always a continual need for blood products,” said Executive Director of the Morgantown Red Cross Jason Keeling.
During the pandemic, there’s been an increasing demand for plasma donations in hospitals and the Red Cross says they still need donations.
“Just because we have a pandemic doesn’t mean that we don’t still have that need and so we are continuing to welcome members of the public to donate, we need those donations,” said Keeling.
If you’ve had coronavirus, your blood may have plasma that has antibodies to help other patients fight COVID-19.
Keeling says, “it will actually be tested for antibodies and so that will reveal if someone has been exposed to COVID-19.”
Blood drives across the area are making sure COVID-19 safety guidelines are being followed.
“We are maximizing use of technology to ensure that there aren’t as many donors in our spaces at the same time so scheduling becomes essential,” Keeling continued.
Below is a list of local donation sites:
Harrison
Bridgeport
12/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Benedum Center, 164 West Main Street
Clarksburg
12/23/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Grand, 444 W Pike St.
12/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Marks Lutheran Church Social Hall, Rt 19 South
_______________
Marion
Fairmont
12/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1529 Mary Lou Retton Drive
_______________
Monongalia
Morgantown
12/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sabra United Methodist Church, 1234 Richwood Ave
12/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Am Red Cross Morgantown, 1299 Pineview Drive, Ste 300
12/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Am Red Cross Morgantown, 1299 Pineview Drive, Ste 300
12/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 150 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive
12/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Morgantown Mall, 9500 Mall Road
1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Courtyard Marriott, 560 Courtyard Street
_______________
Randolph
Mill Creek
12/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mill Creek Memorial Union Mission Church, 219/250 South
_______________
Tucker
Parsons
12/29/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parsons Volunteer Fire Dept, 216 Main St
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.