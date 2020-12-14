Local Red Crosses seek blood donations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As West Virginia tries to get COVID-19 under control, local Red Crosses are calling on Mountaineers to donate blood.

Red Cross officials tell Five News they’re looking for people to donate blood this holiday season to help meet demand in hospitals.

“There is always a continual need for blood products,” said Executive Director of the Morgantown Red Cross Jason Keeling.

During the pandemic, there’s been an increasing demand for plasma donations in hospitals and the Red Cross says they still need donations.

“Just because we have a pandemic doesn’t mean that we don’t still have that need and so we are continuing to welcome members of the public to donate, we need those donations,” said Keeling.

If you’ve had coronavirus, your blood may have plasma that has antibodies to help other patients fight COVID-19.

Keeling says, “it will actually be tested for antibodies and so that will reveal if someone has been exposed to COVID-19.”

Blood drives across the area are making sure COVID-19 safety guidelines are being followed.

“We are maximizing use of technology to ensure that there aren’t as many donors in our spaces at the same time so scheduling becomes essential,” Keeling continued.

Below is a list of local donation sites:

Harrison

Bridgeport

12/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Benedum Center, 164 West Main Street

Clarksburg

12/23/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Grand, 444 W Pike St.

12/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Marks Lutheran Church Social Hall, Rt 19 South

_______________

Marion

Fairmont

12/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1529 Mary Lou Retton Drive

_______________

Monongalia

Morgantown

12/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sabra United Methodist Church, 1234 Richwood Ave

12/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Am Red Cross Morgantown, 1299 Pineview Drive, Ste 300

12/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Am Red Cross Morgantown, 1299 Pineview Drive, Ste 300

12/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 150 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive

12/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Morgantown Mall, 9500 Mall Road

1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Courtyard Marriott, 560 Courtyard Street

_______________

Randolph

Mill Creek

12/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mill Creek Memorial Union Mission Church, 219/250 South

_______________

Tucker

Parsons

12/29/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parsons Volunteer Fire Dept, 216 Main St

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.