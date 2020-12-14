Martinez’s Historic Night Guides WVU Over James Madison, 85-54
Sophomore forward became first Mountaineer since 1985 to have multiple games with over 20 rebounds in a season
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sophomore forward Esmery Martinez had an historic night on the glass, leading the Mountaineers to an 85-54 victory over James Madison.
Martinez had a double-double with 11 points and 21 rebounds, becoming the first Mountaineer since 1985 to have multiple games with over 20 rebounds in one season. Kysre Gondrezick scored a game-high 15 points as well. Brianna Tinsley and Peyton McDaniel paced the Dukes with 14 points each.
With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 5-1 overall. James Madison drops to 4-2.
West Virginia is back in action Friday night at Oklahoma State. Tip-off in Stillwater, Okla. is set for 7:30 p.m.
